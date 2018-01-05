Son allegedly throws mother off terrace in Rajkot; watch viral video

In this video that has gone viral on various social media platforms, the boy can be seen dragging his mother from their apartment towards the stairs. (Source: video grab)

In a shocking incident, Rajkot police have recovered important evidence in what could be a chilling case of murder. As per the CCTV footage recovered by the police, a young man from Rajkot allegedly threw his mother off the roof of their apartment building and then pretended that he didn’t know about it. In this video that has gone viral on various social media platforms, the boy can be seen dragging his mother from their apartment towards the stairs.

The boy identified as Sandeep Nathwani took his mother Jayshree Ben upstairs from where she fell off the terrace. One of the guards at the locality came to his house to inform him of the accident. Denying his involvement in the murder, Sandeep who is an assistant professor at Mody Pharmacy College in Rajkot, claimed that he was not present at the terrace when the ‘accident’ took place.

Sandeep claimed that his mother had asked him to get some water from the apartment as she wanted to offer her prayers on the terrace. Sandeep said that he came back to the apartment wearing his mother’s slippers.

Jayashree had reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage recently and her medical condition had led to a rift between Sandeep and her. Sandeep is Jayshree’s only son. She has two daughters also, one of whom is married. The marriage of the other daughter is also said to be one of the reasons for the growing dissent at his place.

“She could not walk properly, needed support even to go to the washroom. This raised our suspicion towards the incident after which we examined various footages from different CCTV cameras of the building,” Karan Singh Vaghela, DCP Rajkot was quoted saying by Zee News.

The DCP added that Sandeep has complained of chest pain and has been admitted to a hospital. He said that Sandeep will be arrested when he is discharged from the hospital.