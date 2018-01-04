Some names not in draft NRC as verification process is still on: Deputy Commissioner M Angamuthu

Some people’s names may not have appeared in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as the verification process of the documents submitted by applicants is still on, a top Kamrup (Metropolitan) district official said today.

Some people’s names may not have appeared in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as the verification process of the documents submitted by applicants is still on, a top Kamrup (Metropolitan) district official said today. Applicants who don’t find their names in the part publication of draft NRC should not have any fears and apprehension as their verification is under progress which will be completed soon, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district deputy commissioner M Angamuthu told reporters here. “In this part draft NRC, some people’s name may not appear which is subject to completion of verification process,” he said. The non-appearance of name may happen due to non- completion of office verification of documents submitted by applicants, house to house verification may not be completed for those persons, he said. Some applicants submitted gaon panchayat certificates as linkage document for which verification will be taken up as per the Supreme Court’s order in subsequent phase, the DC said.

“Verification of each individual is being done meticulously in a fair and objective manner to ensure that names of all genuine Indian citizen as per the cut off date of 24th March (midnight), 1971 are included in the NRC,” he said.

Angamathu said 281 DMITs (District Magistrate Investigation Team) have been constituted under Kamrup Metro District to carry out house to house verification for those whose documents had some discrepancies or non-receipt of document verification result from the issuing authority. There are currently approximately 3,000 officers/staff engaged in NRC Updation Process under Kamrup Metro, he said. For public to register any complaint there is a control room with contact number 1070 set up in Deputy Commissioner’s office which is functional from 8 am to 9 pm on all working days, the DC said, adding, there is also a website http://nrcassamcomplaints.in/ wherein public can lodge complaint/feedback. He said display of the draft in the 78 NRC Seva Kendras in Kamrup Metropolitan district will continue for this month so that public can search their names by visiting the kendras concerned from 10 am to 4 pm on working days.