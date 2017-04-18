Some Amul, Mother Dairy, Patanjali, Paras products dubbed ‘substandard’ by Haryana FDA

Certain products of milk brands like Amul, Mother Dairy, Patanjali, and Paras have been found to be ‘substandard’ by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Haryana

Certain products of milk brands like Amul, Mother Dairy, Patanjali, and Paras have been found to be ‘substandard’ by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Haryana. Even clarified butter (ghee) sold under these brands has been dubbed as not up to the mark. These major and leading brands have failed the quality test conducted by FDA last year during April and December, reports Indian Express.

The findings came via replies to various applications filed with Haryana FDA under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. From FDA the applications were transferred to its food laboratory and other district-level offices. Under the RTI, when asked from the state food laboratory about what action they have taken against these companies, they were told that it is “not related to this office.” Here are the details about the products involved:

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd’s (GCMMF Ltd) Amul ghee

The October 2016 report states that after the investigation by state food laboratory of FDA Haryana, it was found that “Amul ghee” is “misbranded, substandard and unsafe.” In four other probe reports by the same laboratory of FDA, it was found that “Amul ghee” is “substandard and unsafe”.

While talking to The Indian Express, R S Sodhi, managing director, GCMMF Ltd, said :“We would like to inform you that we do not have any information regarding the Amul Ghee samples lifted by Food Safety Authorities of Haryana State in the month of October 2016 as mentioned in your message. Moreover, no such Food Analyst reports (probe reports) were received with the information that the samples of ghee lifted were “Mis-Branded, Sub-Standard and Unsafe” from FDA authorities of Haryana state in the month of October-2016 to date.”

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Ltd’s butter and ghee

In the investigation report of July 2016, the state food laboratory of FDA Haryana found “cream of Mother Dairy” to be “misbranded.” Again, on further investigation, the two different probe reports of October 2016, the same laboratory of FDA Haryana found “ghee of Mother Dairy” to be “misbranded, substandard and unsafe”. A Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited spokesperson told Indian Express that “We wish to clarify that we had received a report from the authorities citing misbranding of one of our products — cream. It was due to an error in printing of the ‘Best Before’ date which was mentioned in small alphabets as against the required capital letters. The same was rectified post receiving the report. Additionally, we would also like to clarify that we are not aware of any such findings with respect to the tests conducted for ghee. We would like to reiterate that all our products maintain the highest standards of quality and safety by ensuring strict adherence to protocols such as Food Safety and Standard norms.”

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s cow ghee

In the investigation report of October 2016, “Patanjali cow ghee” was found to be “substandard and unsafe”. The quality test was performed by the state food laboratory of FDA Haryana.

VRS Foods Ltd’s Paras ghee

In three different investigation reports of October 2016, “Paras ghee” was found to be “substandard and unsafe”. The quality test was performed by the state food laboratory of FDA Haryana.