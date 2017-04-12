Somalia security forces rescue eight Indian sailors, captures 3 pirates

A coast guard official said that the Indian sailors who had been taken ashore by pirates after they have chased off a hijacked ship earlier this week were set free today without fighting. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Eight Indian sailors were freed by the Somalia security forces on Wednesday. A coast guard official said that the Indian sailors who had been taken ashore by pirates after they have chased off a hijacked ship earlier this week were set free today without fighting. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, the deputy commander of the maritime force in Somalia’s Galmudug state said the security forces overwhelmingly besieged the eight hostages and the pirates tried to flee, but three of them were captured.

Somali pirates had hijacked Indian ship last week that were rescued after regional forces surrounded their pirate captors in a small village outside Hobyo town, told Abdullahi Ahmed Ali, the town’s mayor. Meanwhile, Four pirates were arrested during the operation.

On Monday, Somali security forces liberated the vessel, rescuing two Indian crew members, but the pirates were able to escape with the rest of the hostages during an exchange of gunfire. Ali told local press that the “Al Kauser” ship had been held off the Indian Ocean coast near Yemen after the hijacking on March 31. Ali further added that the two rescued crew members from India were healthy and that authorities were seeking their colleagues. Their abductors are believed to be holding them near Hobyo.

The Indian ship was carrying cargo including wheat and sugar from Dubai via Yemen to Somalia’s Bossaso port when it came under attack.

Somali pirates began staging attacks in 2005, seriously disrupting a major international shipping route and costing the global economy billions of dollars. At the peak of the piracy crisis in January 2011, 736 hostages and 32 boats were held. Though anti-piracy measures ended attacks on commercial vessels, fishing boats have continued to face attacks sporadically.

(With inputs from agencies)