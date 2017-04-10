Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian cargo dhow, taking one crew member

The Al Kausar was seized earlier this month. Galmudug is a federal state within Somalia that operates its own security forces. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took one of the 11-strong crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said. “Our Galmudug forces attacked and rescued the Indian ship – however, the pirates disappeared with one crew and we are pursuing them,” Hirsi Yusuf Barre, mayor of the town of Galkayo in Galmudug state, told Reuters. “There were no casualties.” The Al Kausar was seized earlier this month. Galmudug is a federal state within Somalia that operates its own security forces.

