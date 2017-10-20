Solicitor General of India Ranjit Kumar resigns, cites personal reasons

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar resigned on Friday. He has cited personal reasons behind this move. Notably, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also had resigned on similar grounds. (IE image)

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar resigned on Friday. He has cited personal reasons behind this move. Notably, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also had resigned on similar grounds. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed this. The new SG was considered an expert in Constitutional laws, service matters, taxation, local laws pertaining to rent control, has been counsel for the Gujarat government and amicus curiae in several cases in the Supreme Court. Among the cases in which he represented the state government is the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. It has been learnt that Kumar had also represented late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case in a Bangalore court.

In June, the term of Kumar was extended by the government. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had extended the tenure until further orders, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

In June, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had asked the government not to consider him for reappointment to the post. Rohatgi told PTI that he had written to the government in May this year conveying his wish to discontinue as Attorney General and return to private practice. He said the extension given to him by the government earlier this month was “adhoc”, till further orders.