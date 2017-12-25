Soldiers martyred during ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC laid to rest, families want answers from government

(Image Source ANI)

A day after Pakistani troops killed Sepoy Pargat Singh in a ceasefire violation in Kashmir on Saturday, the martyred soldier’s father said that the government “must give a befitting reply to Pakistan”, while the relatives of two other slain soldiers said they wanted a solution to the problem. Pargat Singh was one of the four soldiers killed in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. After the remains of Sepoy Pargat Singh were consigned to the flames with state honours in his native village Ramba in Karnal. His father Rattan Singh said, “Our government must give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Why is our government not taking any action? They must teach them a lesson,” Pargat’s father Rattan Singh said. Pargat Singh’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur was distraught, so was his widow Ramanpreet Kaur.

In Ludhiana at the home of Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh who also died on Saturday, a relative of his said that the government must understand the pain of the families. The soldier’s brother-in-law Satnam Singh said, “Yes, we are proud that Kuldeep Singh laid down his life for the country, but till how long will we keep on hearing all this?.” He added, “The governments of both the countries need to find a solution. It is not easy to accept the fact that my brother-in-law is no more.”

In Alkara village in Amritsar, resident Karnail Singh mourned the death of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh. He said “Every month, we get news about soldiers from Amritsar, Gurdaspur or Tarn Taran getting killed in J&K. Soldiers have been paying for policies of the Modi government.”

Family of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh in mourning as his remains are brought to his village in Amritsar district pic.twitter.com/K5PAonxjSP — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

In Nagpur, the remains of Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, also killed in the firing, arrived at the Sonegaon Air Force Station Sunday evening. The body will be taken to his village Pavni in Bhandara district where the last rites will be performed.