Soldier injured in firing by Pakistan army along LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

An Army jawan was injured when the Pakistan Army fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, a senior Army officer said today. “The Pakistan Army initiated small arms firing at the Indian Army posts in the Naushera sector at around 2235 hours (10.35 pm). There was a brief exchange of fire from both sides,” he said. One soldier sustained minor injuries on his left arm when a bullet ricocheted and hit him, he said, adding that the injured jawan was administered medical attention and was out of danger. “There was no ceasefire violation today,” said the officer. In a similar incident in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir last evening, an Army personnel was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries later. The Pakistani army initiated an unprovoked firing at Indian Army posts at around 1805 hours (6.05 pm) for a brief period which was “strongly and effectively” retaliated by the Indian Army, said the officer. In the ensuing fire exchange, Rifleman Jayadrath Singh (28) was critically injured and died subsequently, he added.

Singh belonged to Deoband village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by wife Mamta Devi.

Eleven persons, including nine soldiers have been killed and 19 persons injured in a total of 18 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 days.