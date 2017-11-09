Solar Commission Report: Oommen Chandy guilty of assisting Team Solar, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress says ‘political tampering’

The Solar Commission report has been tabled in the Kerala legislative assembly and CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated, ”Oommen Chandy is guilty. (PTI)

The Solar Commission report has been tabled in the Kerala legislative assembly and CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated, ”Oommen Chandy is guilty. There will be a probe on the charges that have been raised by Saritha Nair.” According to local TV reports, it has been found that former Kerala CM Chandy, along with his personnel, assisted Team Solar and Saritha Nair. Grave observation has been made to indicate Aryadan Mohammed assisted Team Solar with his official authority. In his statement, Aryadan Mohammed is reported to have stated that he met Saritha Nair on the instructions given to him by then CM Chandy. This has also become a controversial point now, given that Chandy has stated that he does not know Saritha Nair. So, the big question that local media channels are asking is this, ”Did Chandy lie to protect himself?” The local TV channels are speculating that more evidence is likely to come out as Chandy is continuing to deny any links with Team Solar.

Objecting to the statements by Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the report has been subject to political tampering.

Dominic Presentation, Congress leader, speaking to Asianet News said, ”As a leader, Chandy has been accessible to all people, so there is nothing unusual in Saritha having access to him. Where is the audio-CD evidence that is being cited to support her baseless allegations? There is nothing and that is the truth. These are all baseless allegations against Chandy who is a very popular leader. That is a fact.”

The solar scam report has rocked the state of Kerala ever since it first surfaced. The allegations of sexual exploitation leveled against former Kerala CM Chandy and several of his ministers are now under scrutiny.