Solar Commission report indicts former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Kerala chief minister pinarayi Vijayan has tabled the judicial commission inquiry report on the solar scam in the state Assembly on Thursday, which indicts former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his office staff for allegedly helping the accused of the Team Solar company in cheating clients with the promise of installing solar power plant units. (Image: IE)

Kerala chief minister pinarayi Vijayan has tabled the judicial commission inquiry report on the solar scam in the state Assembly on Thursday, which indicts former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his office staff for allegedly helping the accused of the Team Solar company in cheating clients with the promise of installing solar power plant units. Chandy’s office had been accused of receiving a bribe of Rs 2.16 crore from Team Solar officials. Former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan tried to protect Chandy in the scam, the report says. Former power minister Aryadan Muhammad is also accused of receiving a bribe and sabotaging the probe into the scandal.

The report that runs into four volumes and over 1,000 pages has been prepared by the probe panel commissioned by the previous Congress government led by Oommen Chandy himself. The commission was headed by retired justice G Sivarajan. He had submitted the report to the current chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the Commission report, Chandy and other senior Congress leaders like Ernakulam MLA Hybi Eden, Aryadan Muhammad, Adoor Prakash, AP Anil Kumar, and KC Venugopal ( former Union minister) and Kerala Congress MP Jose K Mani sexually assaulted Saritha S Nair, who ran the Team Solar company. Nair had made these allegations in a letter submitted to the commission.

An investigation into the alleged sexual favours demanded by Congress leaders will be conducted, chief minister Vijayan said. A fresh investigation team headed by ADGP Rajesh Dewan will probe the new charges and take stock of any evidence, the chief minister said.