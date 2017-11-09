Solar Commission report: ‘Grave charges,’ former KPCC President VM Sudheeran’s first reaction to sexual allegations against Oommen Chandy

The relationship between VM Sudheeran and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has been a rocky one, due to which the former finally stepped down from his position as KPCC President. (IE image)

”Grave charges, given that the Commission itself had been appointed by the UDF, I would not like to comment on this now,” Asianet News reported this as the first reaction of VM Sudheeran, former KPCC President. The relationship between VM Sudheeran and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has been a rocky one, according to local news channels, due to which the former reportedly stepped down from his position as KPCC President. Now his first reaction, going by what Asianet News is reporting, is likely to cause further embarrassment not only to Chandy but for the Congress party too in Kerala.

Following the allegations of sexual exploitation and rape that have been leveled against Oommen Chandy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tabled the Solar Commission report in the state legislative assembly. The report clearly states that Chandy’s denial of not knowing Saritha Nair is not correct. Citing audio and video as evidence to prove Saritha’s link with the Commission, the report states that it has been found that Chandy and Aryadan Mohammed assisted Team Solar and used their official capacity to do so.

Speaking to Asianet News, CPM’s Kanam Rajendran stated,”Such allegations of a political witch hunt are baseless. We have taken legal advice and we are proceeding on purely legal grounds, which is why the government took considerable time on proceeding with the solar scam probe.”

”For the Chief Minister to target a popular leader like Chandy and order a probe, is this not a clear case of political targeting and witchhunt? Congress will tackle this legally. The Commission has not enquired into anything that they were asked to do. Only Saritha’s statements are recorded in this report to create a smokescreen, whereas the people whom Saritha has cheated, their views have not even been sought. The Commission has gone out beyond its terms of reference to please some people by treating Saritha Nair’s statements alone,” Congress leader Dominic Presentation reacted to Asianet News.

Dominic Presentation, Congress leader, defended Chandy, stating that as a popular leader he was accessible to all and Saritha may also have had access to him but only to the extent that the public generally do and not further. He slammed her allegations as false and demanded that if there is any ”evidence” comprising of audio and video CDs showing Chandy’s proximity with Team Solar, it should be released. He further reiterated that there is no such evidence against Chandy.

Given that a probe has been announced into the sexual allegations raised against Chandy and some of his ministers, the local news media channels speculate that evidence is likely to come out soon which can lend more clarity to the controversies surrounding the solar scam.