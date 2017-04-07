Soil scam: Now, conflict of interest barb hits Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav with brother Tejaswi Yadav. (PTI)

Environment and Forest Minister of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav is under the scanner for a recent soil purchase scam. On March 6, Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park also known as the Patna Zoo that comes under the charge of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav was questioned by the Bihar government to explain about the soil purchase that took place. The company, MS Enterprise which is owned by Virendra Yadav was given the contract for earth-filling process and they allegedly brought soil from the site of an upcoming mall in Danapur. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family are shareholders in the upcoming Danapur mall.

MS Enterprise was given a Rs 90-lakh contract for the soil-filling purpose, which is now being cited as a conflict of interest against cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav by some. Nand Kishore, the zoo director asked been asked by the Chief Secretary of Bihar, Anjani Kumar Singh to produce all orders and papers that are relevant to the purchase of soil worth Rs 90 lakh, he has also been asked to reveal the head under which the soil has been purchased. In reply to the questions, Nand Kishore has said that all the norms have been followed. While talking about the bringing soil from the site of the mall he said that the mall area has not been identified among the six sites by the contractor to fetch soil from, according to an Indian Express report.

Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav while hitting out at the media said, “Now even the contractor has denied lifting soil from the mall site. The media seems to have gone into a shell after the revelation of the truth.”

While there has not been any probe ordered by the state government, BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi differs to agree and he now wants an investigation by an all-party committee. He said, “If Lalu Prasad is so sure about his minister-son following all norms, let an all-party committee probe it. Let experts say if the soil from the mall site matches the soil dumped at the zoo. It is easy to engage a third party to hoodwink a probe. This episode has established that the Lalu family owns the mall.”