Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot talks tough on casteism, says ‘Who will set things right?’

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister of India, Thawar Chand Gehlot. (PTI)

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on April 8, while attending a national symposium on Dr B R Ambedkar at Nagda, in Ujjain district addressed the gathering and talked about casteism that still prevails in India. While taking a strong stand against casteism, the minister said, “You get a well dug by us, but stop us from drinking its water… We make idols… but the doors of temples are closed to us.” Minister Gehlot has been called words like ‘lower caste’ when he was young because of him belonging to a Scheduled Caste, he said.

While addressing the national symposium, he said, “Kuan humse khudwa lete ho, wo jab aapka ho jata hai to paani peene se rokte ho. Talab banana ho to majdoori humse karvate ho, us samay hum usme paseena bhi girate hai, thukte hai, laghu shanka aati hai to door jane ke bajaay usime karte hai. Parantu jab uska paani peene ka avsar milta hai, to phir kehte ho ki abda jayega. Aap mandir me jakar mantrochchaar kar praan-pratishtha karte ho, uske baad ve darwaje humare liye bandh ho jate hai. Akhir kaun thik karega isse? Murti humne banai, bhalehee apne paarishramik diya hoga, par darshan to humme kar lene do, haath to laga lene do.” (You get a well dug by us, but when it becomes yours, you stop us from drinking its water. When a pond has to be made, we are made to labour. At that time, we spit in it, sweat in it, and even urinate on it. But when we get a chance to drink water from it, you say that the water will become impure. You install idols in temples amid chanting of mantras, then the doors are closed to us. Who will set things right? We made the idol, although you may have paid us for our labour, but at least let us have a darshan, and touch it), according to an Indian Express report.

On Sunday, Gehlot talked about what BR Ambedkar felt during his time and said that while there has been an improvement in the situation as compared to before but several cases still pop up every now and then. “I am a minister, I keep getting such reports. It (discrimination) may have come down, but it still exists in society,” the minister said.