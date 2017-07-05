So much for China working with us, tweets Donald Trump a day after North Korea fires yet another missile

Ahead of G20 meet in Germany, US President Donald Trump on Thursday with two tweets on North Korea and China has dropped some hints which has led to much speculation.

Ahead of G20 meet in Germany, US President Donald Trump on Thursday with two tweets on North Korea and China has dropped some hints which has led to much speculation. Trump posted, “The United States made some of the worst Trade Deals in world history.Why should we continue these deals with countries that do not help us?” And, barely 7 minutes after this initial tweet, Trump posted, “Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try!” Now, these two tweets from the US President come at a crucial time when he is leaving for G20 in Germany. “Getting ready to leave for Poland, after which I will travel to Germany for the G-20. Will be back on Saturday,” Trump tweeted thereafter.

What is noteworthy is that the tweets come after North Korea launched yet another missile. Reacting to North Korea’s missile test, Trump had tweeted, “North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! (sic).” The nature of the broad hint is clear and Trump would be waiting to see what reaction it elicits from both China and North Korea.

US President Donald Trump will meet other world leaders at Germany’s G20 summit from Friday, with North Korea’s first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile casting a long shadow over the gathering at the heavily-fortified venue.

The rising global threat posed by Pyongyang is likely to see conflicts over climate and trade take a back seat as regional neighbours China, Japan and South Korea gather with Trump and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin in Hamburg. Russia and China condemned yesterday’s test and the European Union may consider additional sanctions.

“Testing an ICBM represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, confirming North Korea now possessed a weapon capable of reaching US territory.