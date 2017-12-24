Snowfall hampers efforts to restore Mughal Road in Jammu-Kashmir

A local visitor enjoying sledge-riding on the slopes of ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. (PTI)

Intermittent snowfall is hampering efforts to restore Mughal road, which links the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, an official said. The road remained closed for the 15th day today. “We have made several attempts to clear the road of snow and make it traffic worthy again but frequent snowfall is hampering efforts,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam told PTI. The Mughal road, an alternate link between Kashmir and rest of the country, was closed for traffic on December 10 evening as a precautionary measure owing to prediction of heavy snowfall. About four feet of snow accumulated on the ground at Peer Ki Gali along the road during the inclement weather between December 11 and 14. The clearance operation reached Chattapani day before yesterday but a fresh bout of snow forced suspension of the operation,” he said adding the restoration of the road depends on the weather condition. “If weather permits, the restoration work will take two days to complete,” he said. Peer Ki Gali is a high altitude area and attracts heavy snowfall forcing closure of the road during winter months.

Meanwhile, one-way traffic was plying smoothly along nearly 300-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway – the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country. Srinagar-bound vehicles left Jammu this morning and traffic was moving smoothly, a spokesman of the traffic department said.

Keeping in view the condition of the road, especially between Jawahar Tunnel and Ramban, coupled with narrow width at some places, only one-way traffic is feasible on the highway, the spokesman said.