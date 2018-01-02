Snow likely in Uttarakhand as mercury dips further

Fog was reported from many places though the cold wave has abated in the plains. (PTI)

Extreme cold weather conditions continue to prevail in the hill state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, as the mercury dropped in most hilly areas. Fog was reported from many places though the cold wave has abated in the plains. The regional met office predicted that the cold conditions would intensify on Wednesday. There might be some respite though after this week. Heavy fog and poor visibility slowed down traffic and disrupted normal life in Udhamsingh Nagar, Haldwani, Haridwar and Roorkie. The Met has predicted snowfall in the next few days in the hills of Pithoragarh and Chamoli.

Director of the Regional Met Office, Vikram Singh said the mercury would fall in most parts of the state in the next few days and the winter chill would be at its peak. Almorah recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Mukteshwar (1), Joshimath (2.3), Paudi (2.6), Tehri (2.6), Uttarkashi (2.8), Udhamsingh Nagar (3.9), Nainital (4), Haridwar (6.7) and the state capital Dehradun recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.