Snapdeal Winter Sale kicks off today, get 80 pct discount; iPhones at Rs 8,888, Micromax Canvas 5 Lite at Rs 4999, more

Snapdeal’s Unbox Winter sale kicks off today (Source: Snapdeal official website)

E-commerce website Snapdeal has unveiled a new sale that will let shopaholics shop without letting them drop. The ‘Snapdeal Unbox Winter Sale’, which starts on Friday (December 15) offers a lucrative discount of as much as 80 per cent. The Snapdeal sale comes after other e-commerce players like Flipkart and Paytm Mall have already kicked off the last sale of the year 2017. Snapdeal is offering discounts on various products across price segments and categories. Adding to the Christmas joy for the consumers, Axis Bank and HDFC bank customers will also get instant 10 per cent discount on their purchases.

During the period of the sale, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal led Snapdeal will be offering up to 70 per cent discounts on toys and up to 80 per cent discount on winter wear. The sale offers smartwatches starting Rs 599 and external hard drives at Rs 3,899. The consumers can buy earphones availing a whopping 50 per cent discount and can also buy used iPhones at a starting price of Rs 8,888. Along with this, the e-commerce website is also giving discounts on some of the smartphones from Micromax and Swipe. The Rs 8999 worth Micromax Canvas 5 Lite is available for just Rs 4999. The customers can also purchase power banks starting at Rs 899 and USB OTG starting at Rs 799. Smart TVs can also be purchased at a starting price of Rs 39,999. The running shoes are available at a starting price of Rs 349.

Flipkart has also kicked off its sale today. Flipkart’s New Pinch Day sale is also offering really huge discounts on various smartphones including both flagship and budget segment. The recently launched flagship smartphone from Google – the Pixel 2 can be purchased at Rs 39,999 during the sale period. There is also a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on the iPhone 8 Plus. The budget smartphones available at a discounted price include Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Mi A1, Lenovo K8 Plus, Honor 9i and others. iPhone X is also available at a discounted amount.

Flipkart sale becomes more lucrative with HDFC giving its credit card users an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. So, if you are planning to shop, shop now!