Snapdeal Unbox India Sale: Get up to 50 pct off on Apple, Samsung and Micromax and more

The online sale starts on Saturday for 72 hours.

Now you can avail an iPhone for nearly half the price. The Snapdeal’s ‘Unbox India Sale’ has up to 50 per cent off on electronics and mobiles, 70 per cent on home and living, 70 per cent on fashion apparels, and other needs can be fulfilled with up to 50 per cent off from the Snapdeal online shop. So upgrade your desire pool and you can also be amongst the top 72 spenders to win a two nights, three day free stay at Club Mahindra Resort. The online sale starts on Saturday for 72 hours. You can also get 15 per cent instant discount and earn 5 time the reward points by using HDFC Bank credit cards.

So whether you are looking to up your fashion ante with brands like Vero Moda, Crocs, or wanting to give your home the much needed facelift with a classic Kashmiri carpet or simply planning to upgrade your gadgets; offers on brands like Apple, Samsung and Micromax will blow your mind. Not only this you will get a free Whopper voucher from Burger King on every purchase, the sale would also enable users to avail free home delivery of Reliance Jio Sim with unlimited access to data, voice and SMS.

The sale also has a specially curated store ‘Pride of India’ that resonates the Indian culture and flavour. The ‘Pride of India’ is a one-stop shop for all products made in India.The specially curated store encapsulates India’s rich culture in its true essence. Be it the traditional temple jewellery of the South, to the pearls from the land of the Nizams- Hyderabad to the spicy pickles of Rajasthan, the store brings it all.

Commenting on the upcoming Unbox India Sale, Vishal Chadha, Senior Vice President – Business, Snapdeal said, “Our aim is to unbox happiness keeping the pride of being Indian intact and what better occasion than Republic Day to do so for our customers. With yet another offering from Snapdeal, we are set to incite pride in our customers with a host of amazing offers. Snapdeal’s Unbox India Sale will bring in unmatched prices on India’s most loved and trusted brands and open a plethora of shopping options for our valued customers. We are certain our valued customers will make Unbox India sale a thumping success.”