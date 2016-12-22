Snapdeal starts delivering cash at doorsteps

This new cash delivery service by Snapdeal will allow users to order hard cash from the comfort of their homes. So, if you are tired of standing at long ATM queues or if you don’t have those hours to spare, you can easily order cash at your doorstep.

Snapdeal appears to have played a masterstroke as it announced the ‘[email protected] ’ service on its online platform. This new service will allow users to order hard cash from the comfort of their homes. So, if you are tired of standing at long ATM queues or if you don’t have those hours to spare, you can easily order cash at your doorstep. Since this is a goodwill gesture as claimed by Snapdeal, you will be charged only Rs 1 as the convenience fee. You can pay this using your debit card of your Freecharge account. You can order a maximum of Rs 2,000 for each booking. When customers order for cash delivery, the courier person, partners with Snapdeal, will come along with PoS machines, where users will be able to swipe your ATM cards. You can take out Rs 2,000 maximum, and the person will hand over the cash to you.

The request for cash can be one up to Rs 2,000 and any bank’s card can be swiped in the PoS machines. Interestingly, users are not required to order anything else in order to get a cash delivery. Rohit Bansal, Co-founder, Snapdeal, in a press release said, “At Snapdeal, we aim to be the marketplace that seamlessly services every customer need. As the country transitions to a more digitally enabled economy, we’ve launched a series of timely initiatives – from wallet and card on delivery, to extending FreeCharge partnerships to smoothen this transition.”

As of now, the service is live in Gurgaon and Bangalore. Base on the feedback of users, this will be extended to other major cities in a few days. Bansal added, “The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs.”