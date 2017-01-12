Snapdeal appoints ex-Housing CEO as CSO

He will work alongside co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal and will be joining Snapdeal on January 16. (Reuters)

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Housing.com’s CEO Jason Kothari as its chief strategy & investment officer. He will work alongside co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal and will be joining Snapdeal on January 16.

As chief strategy & investment officer (CSO) for Snapdeal, Kothari’s responsibilities will include leading strategy, corporate development, including all investments and strategic partnerships, raising new capital for the company and portfolio management, overseeing companies in which Snapdeal has invested in.

Till recently, Kothari was CEO of Softbank-backed online real estate company Housing.com, where he led the successful turnaround of the Company from a position of distress to a market leader in one and a half years using organic and inorganic growth. Under his stewardship, Housing.com changed its business strategy & plan, hired a new experienced management team, restructured and reduced operating costs by 70% going from 2,500 to 900 employees, raised an additional $20 million from lead investor Softbank, and achieved key operating results, such as increasing revenue by 400%, customer visits by 200% to 4.1 million per month and homes listed by 450% to 630,000 homes, becoming the most popular platform for buying and selling homes in the country.

Earlier this week, Housing.com merged with News Corp-backed real estate brokerage firm PropTiger and raised $55 million from Real Estate Australia (REA) Group and Softbank to create the largest digital real estate company in India.