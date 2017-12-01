Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi over UP civic polls 2017; this is what she said

Smriti Irani Rahul Gandhi

As Rahul Gandhi posed questions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s governance record in Gujarat, Union Minister Smriti Irani reacted in kind. Irani was speaking even as it became clear that the Yogi Adityanath led BJP in Uttar Pradesh was set for a landslide win in the UP civic polls 2017. A triumphant Irani in a magnanimous statement said, ‘Jo vyakti aajtak jawabon ka sawaal poochta tha, wo kam se kam sawaal to karna seekh gya hai (Someone who till date used to question all the answers has finally learnt to question.)” Her remark was against Rahul Gandhi who recently, on Twitter, posted a couple of questions about BJP’s power in Gujarat.

Earlier this month, the Union Minister said BJP government at the Centre is tolerant and it understands that a joke should be taken as a joke. Her remarks came in response to a banter actor Rajkumar Rao threw at her at the event. Rao, who was co-hosting the event with actor Radhika Apte, said it was a coincidence that film director Majid Majidi was an “Irani”, just like the Union minister was. Meanwhile, celebrating the news of winning the UP Civic Polls in Congress-ruled Amethi, the BJP leader took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated the BJP workers. She also said that, Jo Amethi nahi bacha paaye wo Gujarat kya jeetenge (The one who could not save their own constituency, Amethi, how can they win Gujarat elections)

As the entire Uttar Pradesh is painted in the colour of saffron with Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority of the seats in the civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani was jubilant about the same. She tweeted that she got the news of BJP’s landslide victory while she was a campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat for the upcoming assembly elections. She showed her happiness and said this:

While campaigning in Gujarat, received news of @BJP4India’s stupendous victory in UP Civic Polls 2017. Congratulations to @myogiadityanath ji & @BJP4UP’s karyakartas for taking forward PM @narendramodi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 1, 2017

All the major seats in Uttar Pradesh civic polls have been won by the BJP. Gorakhpur, Mathura, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad were won by BJP.