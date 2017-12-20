Smriti Irani to be next Gujarat CM – Rumour or Truth? Finally, she breaks silence; here is what BJP MP said

BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

Many news reports are already doing the rounds on social media and internet speculating that BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani may become the next CM of Gujarat. Now, Smriti Irani has broken her silence and reacted to the news reports about her role in Gujarat as CM. Smriti Irani has dismissed the speculative reports talking about her as next Gujarat CM. Smriti Irani says, “Everyone wants to get rid of me and that’s the reason why they start such rumours,” as per a report in NDTV. Earlier, when asked if the Congress gave her party a tough fight in Gujarat elections, Smriti had said, “Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar (whoever wins is the king).” The BJP fought off a strong challenge from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to win the Gujarat assembly polls for the sixth straight time.

BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. The Congress won 77, up by 16 seats that was marked by acrimonious exchanges and rhetoric during the high octane campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the party’s victory in Gujarat–where it has been continuously in power since 1998 as unprecedented, noting that retaining office was once considered a huge achievement in the country. Modi also said the win in Gujarat this time was not ‘samanya’ (normal) but ‘asamanya’ (special). He accused the Congress of promoting casteism in the elections, and said there were many forces at work besides the opposition party to bring the BJP down. “In their hunger for power, some people tried to sow the seeds of casteism in the last few months for the elections. The people rejected it,” he said.

जीता विकास, जीता गुजरात। जय जय गरवी गुजरात! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

The victory in Gujarat is special. Starting from 1989, people of Gujarat have been blessing BJP in every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election. It is an honour to be serving Gujarat for so many years. We will continue to work for Gujarat’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

Gujarat is a prestigious trophy for the BJP given that both Modi and BJP President Amit Shah hail from the state. The two leaders personally led a high-pitched campaign to counter Gandhi, who grew in influence with well-chosen homilies, one-liners and clever barbs to target the BJP on issues such as GST, corruption and development. The elections, especially the Gujarat polls, became a virtual trailer for the next Lok Sabha elections, which should be held before May 2019.

The December 9 and 14 elections took place in the backdrop of GST and demonetisation, which the opposition had claimed would inflict a huge dent in Modi’s popularity.

The BJP has won every election in Gujarat since 1995. However, it was out of power for a couple of years in between elections due to party infighting and rebellion by Shankersinh Vaghela. BJP came back to power in 1998, and has ruled uninterrupted since then.