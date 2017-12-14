Smriti Irani takes this bold step to put BJP ahead in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Amethi; know how (Image Source PTI)

Union Minister Smriti Irani has taken another initiative to get an edge in Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Amethi. Under this new drive, in view of the presence of a large number of neem trees in the district, Irani is making plans for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC) to buy ‘neemboli’ (collected from neem trees) directly from the sellers in the area. Based on this, a workshop was organized in the Collectorate Auditorium on Wednesday to make the roadmap for the implementation of the plan at ground level, reports Jagran news.

The workshop was attended by District Officer Yogesh Kumar, the PRO of Union Minister Smriti Irani, Chief Development Officer and officials of Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, from Gujarat. Neem’s benefits and utility in the workshop were discussed in detail. Ashutosh Singh, Deputy Manager of Gujarat Government-run company said that neem oil can also be manufactured with neem-coded urea as well as many other items. The company will buy Neemmboli directly from the people in the district and money will be given immediately. People can now get employment by collecting nimboli, which is mostly considered useless, and the market will be available in their village itself. Head of the Department of Neem Project, JK Patel also explained about neemboli in the workshop and the opportunity to create employment opportunities to boost the market further.