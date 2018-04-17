Smriti Irani stalking case: Delhi police files chargesheet against 4 students; know all details here

The police had charged students under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (PTI)

Delhi police have registered a complaint against four students of University of Delhi for allgedly misbehaving with Union Minister Smriti Irani. As per news agency ANI, the incident had taken place last year when Irani was on her way to her official residence in Chanakyapuri. Later, the four Delhi University students were arrested after an FIR was registered against them for following Irani’s car. The police had charged students under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the four students were later released on bail.

Irani’s staff had made a PCR call around 5 PM, on April 1 last year stating that four youths in a car were indulging in “unwanted action”. Minister’s staff alleged that the youths were trying to overtake her vehicle near Moti Bagh flyover and their actions were unwanted. Later, with the help of PCR van, the car was intercepted near the US Embassy.

The four youths were soon taken into custody. In the medical examination, it was found that they had consumed alcohol. The students were staying in a PG in Vasant village and had liquor at a friend’s birthday party. They were driving around for fun at the time of the incident.

Later, the students apologised and said that their actions were unintentional. “We four were returning from our friend’s birthday party. We do agree that we have flouted the rules. We were making a video for Instagram and the music in the car was loud. We were just making funny videos,” one of the students had said. “When we overtook the car, we didn’t know that Smriti Irani was there in it. We would not have done this if we knew that it was Smriti Irani’s car,” he added.