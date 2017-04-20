Smriti Irani says Mamata Banerjee must clarify view on triple talaq issue

Smriti Irani has refused to comment on recent FIR filed against 12 leaders Trinamool Congress leaders in the Narada sting scam. (PTI)

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani sought to know West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s views on the ongoing debate on triple talaq in the country. The senior BJP leader’s statement came even as the West Bengal chief minister has often been accused of ‘minority appeasement’. However, Banerjee is still to comment on the issue.

“It is interesting since I am addressing you in a state which is headed by a female chief minister, and when we talk about justice for all, I would love to hear what Mamata di has to say about triple talaq,” Irani said while addressing media persons.

When Smriti Irani was asked to comment on BJP’s performance in the recently concluded Kanthi Dakshin by poll, in which the party stood second, she stressed that the result showed that popularity of Trinamool Congress and other political parties in the state is declining. She said it was an indication of efforts put in by BJP’s unit in West Bengal.

The minister, however, refused to comment on recent FIR filed against 12 leaders Trinamool Congress leaders in the Narada sting scam.

“As a Union minister, I can’t talk about an ongoing probe, and it would be improper to do so. I will say that the court and the investigation agency will ensure that justice is done,” she added.

Brushing aside Mamata Banerjee putting blame on the BJP for the CBI investigation in the Narada scam, the minister said, “ulta chor kotwal ko daante”.

She also rejected allegations of ‘Modi bhai-didi bhai’ understanding, saying it was a conspiracy theory by the Opposition in order to stay relevant in politics.

“If this was the case, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh would not have been booked in cases. BJP workers are beaten and other workers are being threatened. Do you think these incidents are indicative of any understanding?” she asked.