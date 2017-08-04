Smriti Irani on killings of RSS workers: Shame that law and order is completely broken in Kerala

BJP has said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s peace process is not helping in reducing the killings of RSS workers in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it does not have faith in Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s peace process as it is allegedly not helping in reducing the killings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in the state. The BJP has accused Communist Party of India (Marxist) for “over-intensifying” political ruckus in the state, reports The Indian Express. Though the CPI (M) has denied its involvement in the killing of RSS worker, Rajesh, who was allegedly killed last week by a group of people in Kerala.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to visit Rajesh’s house on Sunday, August 6 in order to put pressure on the state government to take some action. The BJP leaders have said Jaitley would also visit the houses of various BJP ward councillors, who were, allegedly, attacked by a group of CPI (M) activists last week in Thiruvananthapuram, reports The Indian Express.

According to the report, RSS leaders, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale are believed to have met BJP President Amit Shah to discuss attacks on RSS workers in Kerala and how the BJP was unable to bring it to the national forefront. Two days after this meeting, Communist workers in Kerala and the state government were attacked aggressively in the state. While talking to a group of journalists, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said members of the BJP and RSS were attacked, including their office in Thiruvananthapuram during curfew and in the presence of police. “Merely holding peace meetings will not work,” he said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani told IE, “It is very evident that the Government of Kerala is not taking effective action to curb killings of RSS workers as it is politically beneficial to them. It is a shame that law and order are completely broken in the state.”

Yadav also claimed there have been 17 murders in the state in last 17 months, asking the government to take action. “You can’t murder people for following an ideology. Everyone should wake up to this. It’s a matter of political consciousness,” he said.