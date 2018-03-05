Smriti Irani: Media, mobile makers should join hands for better viewing experience

Irani emphasised how the industry should concentrate on ensuring that viewers get to watch interesting content online at affordable costs.

The media industry, which currently has 16 crore TV screens, is adding more than one crore new screens every year. The drop in data prices has allowed the industry to add more than 35 screens in almost a click.

“As more and more consumers join the digital bandwagon, there is a need for the media industry to join hands with mobile handset manufacturers to enhance the experience of viewing the content online instead of just focusing on bettering the theatrical experience,” Smriti Irani, information and broadcasting minister, said. Irani was speaking at FICCI Frames — the annual media and entertainment conference held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Irani emphasised how the industry should concentrate on ensuring that viewers get to watch interesting content online at affordable costs. She explained that in order to ease of doing business, the ministry is considering creating a single window of permission, as against film makers running to various departments to seek different permits.

Sanjay Gupta, MD of Star India, said as more viewers come online, media networks would have to find news ways to create conversation around a way a story is told. “Digital revolution will explode the way we engage with stories; the time we spend, what we like, how deeply we follow them, and above all, how to have a two way conversation with both stories and storytellers.”

FICCI president Rashesh Shah spoke about how the industry body under ease of doing business is launching an international content market. “The Indian M&E industry has been hitting a new milestone and has stepped into a mature phase at 11.6% CAGR.”