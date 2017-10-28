Smriti Irani hits out at P Chidambaram, says disgusting that he speaks about breaking India into pieces

Irani said:”I think it is quite shocking and disgusting that P Chidambaram today speaks about breaking the Union of India into pieces.” (ANI)

Union minister Smriti Irani today lashed out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over his statement on Kashmir. The minister said, “I think it is quite shocking and disgusting that P Chidambaram today speaks about breaking the Union of India into pieces.” Irani said that Chidambaram and the Congress party actually supports those who murdered the security forces. She also accused that the Congress is trying to play havoc with the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as per ANI.

Irani also slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi by saying that he supported the people who raised anti-India slogans in JNU. “He (Rahul) is known to have supported those people who had given the statement ‘Bharat Tere Tukde honge’ during JNU crisis,” she said. The minister also questioned the motive of the Congress. “What message the Congress is trying to give?” she asked saying “…for political gain they are willing to sacrifice nationhood.” Irani said they (Congress leaders) are talking about “azadi” (freedom) on a land that gave Sardar Patel. “He gave entire life to make sure that India stood united under one constitution,” the minister added.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said that the Kashmiris demand autonomy when they ask for ‘Azaadi’. He said, “My interactions in J&K led me to the conclusion that when they ask for ‘Azadi’, most people want autonomy.” He not only stopped here but also advocated their demand of autonomy. He stressed that the demand for autonomy must be considered. He said, “(Government) must consider areas to give autonomy to J&K. It’ll remain part of India but will have larger powers as promised under Art 370.” Earlier, he had said, “I want to tell the youth of Kashmir and I have said this time and time again, come into the mainstream, you have a right to speak in a democracy.”