Smriti Irani fake degree row: Union Minister asked DU not to disclose her educational degree

The Central Information Commission on Wednesday said that Union Minister Smriti Irani had asked the Delhi University not to disclose her educational qualification to an RTI applicant. Earlier yesterday, the CIC had directed the CBSE to allow the inspection of the Union Minister’s 10th and 12th Board records. It had rejected the CBSE’s contention that it was Smriti Irani’s personal information. The CIC also directed the Office of the Textile Ministry and the Holy child Auxilium School in Delhi to provide the roll number and the reference number of the Union Minister to CBSE, Ajmer. The CIC said that the CBSE, Ajmer was in possession of the records of 1991 and 1993 in order to facilitate the search of such huge amount of non-digitised records.

Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu had said that the Commission directed the CBSE to facilitate the inspection of all relevant records and provide certified copies free of cost to the appellant except the personal details mentioned in the admit card and the mark sheet with 60 days of the order. Acharyulu had been removed from the post of the charge of HRD Ministry but had retained CBSE just a few days after he had ordered the inspection of BA records of the DU of the year 1978, the same year when PM Modi had passed out.

He said when a public representative declares his educational qualifications, the voter has a right to check up that declaration. He told PTI, “Smriti Zubin Irani being an elected MP and holding the Constitutional office of the Union Minister, is a public authority under RTI act. Under the RPA, 1951 she must have fulfilled her statutory responsibility to submit an affidavit declaring educational status. The information to be furnished under a statute cannot be claimed to be given in fiduciary capacity,” the Information Commissioner said.