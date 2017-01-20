Smriti Irani fake degree row: Information Commissioner Acharyulu will not hear any plea regarding HRD

Information Commissioner M S Acharyulu was to hear the appeal listed for February 10 where School of Open Learning of DU was directed to give documents related to the education of the former HRD Minister Smriti Irani. (Pictures: PTI/IE)

Information Commissioner Madabhushanam Sridhar Acharyulu had once directed DU to provide the allowance for the inspection of graduation degree records of PM Narendra Modi. He was then removed from the HRD ministry which went to Information Commissioner Manjula Parashar. Now, according to The Indian Express, Acharyulu will not be hearing the appeal related to Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, and instead all HRD ministry related cases will be heard by Parashar. Acharyulu was to hear the appeal listed for February 10 where School of Open Learning of DU was directed to give documents related to the education of the former HRD Minister.

Acharyulu had recently directed the CBSE to allow inspection of documents regarding Irani’s Xth and XIIth examinations. He had also issued show cause notices against SOL’s Central Public Information Officer O P Tanwar for the non-compliance of orders. According to IE, earlier CIC had issued a circular which said that HRD Ministry’s new cases will be heard by Parashar and notably, Acharyulu has decided not to hear old cases as well. CIC website says that Acharyulu had decided 22 cases related to HRD ministry on Thursday. Sources told IE that he made the decision after meeting Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur.

Meanwhile, the CIC, on Wednesday had said that Smriti Irani had asked the Delhi University not to disclose her educational qualification to an RTI applicant. Acharyulu had said that the Commission directed the CBSE to facilitate the inspection of all relevant records and provide certified copies free of cost to the appellant except the personal details mentioned in the admit card and the mark sheet with 60 days of the order. Acharyulu had been removed from the post of the charge of HRD Ministry but had retained CBSE just a few days after he had ordered the inspection of BA records of the DU of the year 1978, the same year when PM Modi had passed out.