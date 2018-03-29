Smriti Irani accuses Kapil Sibal of being involved in land scam, Congress leader responds

Smriti Irani said, “Is it so natural for Congress leadership today to embrace money launderer, to shake hand with those that they had investigated for bribery.”

BJP leader and Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani in a press briefing launched an attack on Congress leader Kapil Sibal. She alleged that the Congress leader was involved in a land scam. Smriti Irani said that Kapil Sibal acquired land in Delhi worth crores by paying just 1 lakh rupees. She was quoting an article published in the OPIndia.com. During the briefing, she questioned the Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said, “While people might say Mr Sibal has the right to buy and engage with a so-called money launderer., the question I would like to pose is this politically acceptable to Rahul Gandhi.” Smriti Irani also said, “Is it so natural for Congress leadership today to embrace money launderer, to shake hand with those that they had investigated for bribery.”

As mentioned in the OPIndia.com, Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his wife paid up a minimum of Rs 1 lakh and acquired a 100 per cent shares of a company called Grande Castello Private Limited. This company owns a land in Delhi which is valued at Rs 89 crore at this moment. The article also mentions that the scam was first brought to light by South African publication Daily Maverick and a non-profit initiative for investigative journalism named amaBhungane.

After the media briefing of Smriti Irani, Kapil Sibal talked to the media. The Congress leader said, “We thought she’ll talk about the CBSE Paper Leak but it seems she isn’t worried about the students who’ll have to re-appear for their exams.” Countering Irani’s allegations, Kapil Sibal said, ” A person who does not know the meaning of money laundering is making allegations? Yes, I bought the company, does anyone mind? I paid & did so from my earnings, tax for which was paid by me, but no one saw it.”