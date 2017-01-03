Smart police station with kids block, gym opened in Thane

Inauguration of Smart police station in thane. (PTI)

Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh here inaugurated the newly developed Wagle Estate police station, comprising modern technological facilities and a special ward for juveniles.

The existing police station was selected to be developed into a model police station three months back.

On the occasion last evening, Singh said the police station consists of facilities like fully computerised system facilitating paperless working, wifi, CCTV cameras, separate space for visitors and a gym in the premises.

He said the highlight of the police station is block’ ‘muskan’, made for children to make them feel safe and comfortable among policemen and at the station.

The walls of the block comprises colourful pictures of cartoon characters, while the entire police station also has pictures and paintings, the senior official said.

On the lines of Wagle Estate police station, as many as 33 police stations under the Thane Commissionerate would also be developed into Smart police stations.

On having a gym in the police station premises, Singh said policemen and women should keep themselves fit by making the optimum use of the fitness centre.

Joint Commissioner of Police Asutosh Dhumbre, Additional CP Makarand Ranade (Crime), Yashasvi Yadav (Welfare), and other senior officials were also present.