Smart city mission: Connaught Place gets ‘smart poles’; check world-class features

Smart city mission: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, 15 smart poles have been installed in market hub Connaught Place in Delhi. The smart poles have LED lights and are Wi-Fi enabled. These poles also have air sensors which will provide information regarding air quality. Apart from a bus stop, which has solar panels, these have been set up at Shanti Path. It has been learnt that 40 more panels will be installed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Earlier this year, the civic body’s chairman Naresh Kumar has said that the NDMC’s smart city projects will be completed before the 2020 deadline. Most of the work was scheduled to be implemented by this October. Kumar then said that NDMC had set up solar panels with 3.30 MW of power generation capacity on building roofs. NDMC was also considering to install solar panels on central government office buildings either for free or nominal charge. The civic body has a budget of the Rs 1,800 crore for the Smart City Plan.

The plans include setting up of a unified command and control centre, multi-level parking at Khan Market, public bike sharing, sewage treatment plants, redesign of 13 roads totalling 31 kms, including seven leading to Connaught Place. Implementation of other projects will begin by March next year. These include India Investment Centre at Yashwant Place, Shivaji Terminal Transport Hub, World Class Skill Centre at Moti Bagh and Paryatan Bhawan, according to reports.

The Smart Cities mission, launched by PM Narendra Modi, will provide central funding of Rs 48,000 crore to the selected cities for improving their infrastructure and service delivery through the application of better technology and e-governance. In the first year, Government proposed to give Rs 200 crore to each selected smart city to create a higher initial corpus. After deducting the Rs two crore advance and Administrative and Operational Expenses share of the Ministry of Urban Development, each selected Smart City will be given Rs. 194 crore out of Rs 200 crore in the first year followed by Rs 98 crore out of Rs 100 crore every year for the next three years.

States and Urban local Bodies (ULBs) are playing a key supportive role in the development of Smart Cities. Smart leadership and vision at this level and ability to act decisively will be important factors determining the success of the Mission. The total number of 100 smart cities have been distributed among the States and UTs on the basis of an equitable criteria. The formula gives equal weightage (50:50) to urban population of the State/UT and the number of statutory towns in the State/UT.

The implementation of the Mission at the City level is being done by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created for the purpose. The SPV will plan, appraise, approve, release funds, implement, manage, operate, monitor and evaluate the Smart City development projects. Each smart city will have a SPV which will be headed by a full time CEO and have nominees of Central Government, State Government and ULB on its Board.