  3. Smart City list released: Has your hometown found place in PM Narendra Modi’s Smart City Mission? Check full list

Smart City list released: Has your hometown found place in PM Narendra Modi’s Smart City Mission? Check full list

Full list of 30 smart cities: Centre on Friday announced a new list of 30 cities to be developed as smart cities under Smart City Mission

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2017 11:49 AM
smart city, smart city list, 30 smart, smart city full list, list of smart city, all smart city, venkaiah nadu, new smart cities, smart city mission, narendra modi, modi smart city, smart city project, patna, muzaffarpur Full list of 30 smart cities: 90 cities have been selected so far under Smart City Project.(Illustration: IE)

Smart City Mission: Centre on Friday announced a new list of 30 cities to be developed as smart cities. With this, the total number of cities picked up so far under Smart City Mission launched on June 25, 2015 has gone upto 90. While announcing the new list of cities to be developed as smart cities at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation in Delhi, Union Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M.Venkaiah Naidu said 45 cities had contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected. He said this was done to “ensure feasible and workable plans that match the aspirations of the citizens as directed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while launching the mission.”

The minister said that the 30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs .46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs.10,514 crore for technology-based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilisation of infrastructure. With this, the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs 1,91,155 crore.

Smart City Mission: Full list of 30 new smart cities

S.No City State/UT
1 Trivendrum Kerala
2 Naya Raipur Chattisgarh
3 Rajkit Gujarat
4 Amaravati Andhra Pradesh
5 Patna Bihar
6 Karimnagar Telangana
7 Muzaffarpur Bihar
8 Puducherry Puducherry
9 Gandhinagar Gujarat
10 Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir
11 Sagar Madhya Pradesh
12 Karnal Haryana
13 Satna MP
14 Bengaluru Karnataka
15 Shimla Himachal Pradesh
16 Dehradun Uttarakhand
17 Tiruppur Tamil Nadu
18 Pimpri chinchwad Maharashtra
19 Bilaspur Chattisgah
20 Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh
21 Jammu Jammu & Kashmir
22 Dahod Gujarat
23 Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu
24 Thootukkudi Tamil Nadu
25 Tiruchirapalli Tamil Nadu
26 Jhansi UP
27 Aizawl Mizoram
28 Allahabad UP
29 Aligarh UP
30 Gangtok Sikkim

For the remaining 10 slots under smart city mission, 20 cities will compete. They are: Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navimumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut,Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).

Shri Naidu said the selection of cities for smart city development is running ahead of schedule and the remaining cities would submit revised smart city plans for filling up the vacant slots.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top