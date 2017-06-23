Smart City list released: Has your hometown found place in PM Narendra Modi’s Smart City Mission? Check full list

Full list of 30 smart cities: 90 cities have been selected so far under Smart City Project.(Illustration: IE)

Smart City Mission: Centre on Friday announced a new list of 30 cities to be developed as smart cities. With this, the total number of cities picked up so far under Smart City Mission launched on June 25, 2015 has gone upto 90. While announcing the new list of cities to be developed as smart cities at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation in Delhi, Union Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M.Venkaiah Naidu said 45 cities had contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected. He said this was done to “ensure feasible and workable plans that match the aspirations of the citizens as directed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while launching the mission.”

The minister said that the 30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs .46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs.10,514 crore for technology-based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilisation of infrastructure. With this, the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs 1,91,155 crore.

Smart City Mission: Full list of 30 new smart cities

S.No City State/UT 1 Trivendrum Kerala 2 Naya Raipur Chattisgarh 3 Rajkit Gujarat 4 Amaravati Andhra Pradesh 5 Patna Bihar 6 Karimnagar Telangana 7 Muzaffarpur Bihar 8 Puducherry Puducherry 9 Gandhinagar Gujarat 10 Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir 11 Sagar Madhya Pradesh 12 Karnal Haryana 13 Satna MP 14 Bengaluru Karnataka 15 Shimla Himachal Pradesh 16 Dehradun Uttarakhand 17 Tiruppur Tamil Nadu 18 Pimpri chinchwad Maharashtra 19 Bilaspur Chattisgah 20 Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh 21 Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 22 Dahod Gujarat 23 Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu 24 Thootukkudi Tamil Nadu 25 Tiruchirapalli Tamil Nadu 26 Jhansi UP 27 Aizawl Mizoram 28 Allahabad UP 29 Aligarh UP 30 Gangtok Sikkim

For the remaining 10 slots under smart city mission, 20 cities will compete. They are: Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navimumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut,Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).

Shri Naidu said the selection of cities for smart city development is running ahead of schedule and the remaining cities would submit revised smart city plans for filling up the vacant slots.