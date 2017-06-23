Smart City list released: Has your hometown found place in PM Narendra Modi’s Smart City Mission? Check full list

Smart City Mission: Centre on Friday announced a new list of 30 cities to be developed as smart cities. With this, the total number of cities picked up so far under Smart City Mission launched on June 25, 2015 has gone upto 90. While announcing the new list of cities to be developed as smart cities at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation in Delhi, Union Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M.Venkaiah Naidu said 45 cities had contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected. He said this was done to “ensure feasible and workable plans that match the aspirations of the citizens as directed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while launching the mission.”
The minister said that the 30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs .46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs.10,514 crore for technology-based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilisation of infrastructure. With this, the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs 1,91,155 crore.
Smart City Mission: Full list of 30 new smart cities
|S.No
|City
|State/UT
|1
|Trivendrum
|Kerala
|2
|Naya Raipur
|Chattisgarh
|3
|Rajkit
|Gujarat
|4
|Amaravati
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|Patna
|Bihar
|6
|Karimnagar
|Telangana
|7
|Muzaffarpur
|Bihar
|8
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|9
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|10
|Srinagar
|Jammu & Kashmir
|11
|Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|12
|Karnal
|Haryana
|13
|Satna
|MP
|14
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|15
|Shimla
|Himachal Pradesh
|16
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|17
|Tiruppur
|Tamil Nadu
|18
|Pimpri chinchwad
|Maharashtra
|19
|Bilaspur
|Chattisgah
|20
|Pasighat
|Arunachal Pradesh
|21
|Jammu
|Jammu & Kashmir
|22
|Dahod
|Gujarat
|23
|Tirunelveli
|Tamil Nadu
|24
|Thootukkudi
|Tamil Nadu
|25
|Tiruchirapalli
|Tamil Nadu
|26
|Jhansi
|UP
|27
|Aizawl
|Mizoram
|28
|Allahabad
|UP
|29
|Aligarh
|UP
|30
|Gangtok
|Sikkim
For the remaining 10 slots under smart city mission, 20 cities will compete. They are: Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navimumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut,Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).
Shri Naidu said the selection of cities for smart city development is running ahead of schedule and the remaining cities would submit revised smart city plans for filling up the vacant slots.