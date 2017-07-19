Smallest pacemaker implanted on Northeast man for first time 

The most advanced pacing technology at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(Representative Image : Reuters)

The world’s smallest pacemaker has been implanted for the first in the Northeast on a 60-year-old man at the Hayat Hospital here, claimed the hospital’s consultant interventional cardiologist Dr Chinmoy Majumdar. The most advanced pacing technology at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr Majumdar told reporters here today. The pacemaker was implanted on 60-year old Taleswar Hazam with intermittent heart block which could have led to his heart to stop without any warning.

Tests like ECG and Echocardiography also revealed problems with his heart’s rhythm and confirmed the necessity of a permanent pacemaker. Traditional pacemakers require creating a pocket under the skin below the collarbone to place the pacemaker but the patient being of a very lean frame couldn’t have supported a pacemaker pocket. Dr Majumdar, considering his age and his condition, advised him to go for a leadless pacemaker which unlike traditional pacemakers does not require wire (lead) and a surgical “pocket” under the skin to deliver a pacing therapy.

You may also want to watch:

It is an advanced pacing system, the size of a large vitamin capsule weighing just two grams, that can be implanted entirely inside the heart through a keyhole puncture in the groin (upper thigh area). The Leadless Pacemaker also incorporates a retrieval feature to enable retrieval of the device when possible but the device is designed to be left in the body. The patient has responded well after the surgery and has resumed his daily activities, Dr Majumdar said.