Slogan war ahead of MCD election 2017: Look how Congress, BJP, AAP and JD(U) are wooing Delhi voters

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken, senior leader PC Chacko and Chatar Singh release manifesto for MCD elections in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

With just a few days left for the MCD election 2017, contesting parties have fielded some of their top leaders for the campaigning. But, this is just a part of their campaign strategy. The real battle is playing out on the streets with slogans and posters declaring the intentions of the parties including BJP, AAP, Congress and JD(U). Though the slogans depict that all parties intend to do the same — transform Delhi, the voters have started to feel the poll heat which would reach its peak on the D-day, April 23.

Here we take a look at the several interesting slogans put on posters by different parties.

Congress

The Congress is hoping to regain its political space from AAP in the National Capital. And the Grand Old Party has not left any stone unturned to sell its good intentions to the voters. Consider this:

“Bahane nahin karenge vikas, anubhav hai hamare paas (No excuses, only development; we have the experience),” reads banners featuring Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken from many vantage points in the Capital.

In Andrews Ganj, Congress councilor Abhishek Dutt, who is seeking another term, has his own tagline for campaign posters. “Pehla vote vishwas ka, dusra vote vikas ka ( the first vote was for faith, now vote for development).” Dutt is campaigning from unauthorized colonies to posh bungalow zones in south Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had launched another slogan, hitting out at AAP and BJP: “Toot gayi vikas ki dore, vapas chalo Congress ki ore (The rope of development has snapped, let us return to Congress)”

BJP

The BJP is seeking to get a third term in the MCD. As a part of its strategy, the party has replaced all old candidates and come up with fresh faces, and hence its slogan: “Nai chehre, nai urja, nai udaan, Dilli maangey kamal nishan (New faces, new energy, new heights, Delhi wants lotus symbol).”

AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is in a war mode to make an impact in the MCD election after performing poorly in the Punjab and Goa assembly elections. The party is appealing to the voters, with cleanliness as one of its top agenda: “Dilli ko saaf karne ke liye Kejriwal ko vote deyn (Vote for Kejriwal to clean Delhi).”

Interestingly, the party is not seeking votes in the name of AAP, but Kejriwal. The party has also floated another slogan to woo voters by telling them the successes of Delhi government. “Pehle bijli half, phir paani maaf; Ab house tax maaf aur Dilli saaf (First power tariff cut by half, then water bill waived; now house tax waiver and cleaning of Delhi”

JD(U)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is trying to make a big impact in Delhi politics by fielding candidates on all 272 seats of MCD and hence its slogan: “Tir badlega Dilli ki tasveer aur takdir (Arrow will change the scenario and fate of Delhi).”

(With inputs from agencies)