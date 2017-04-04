Sleaze clip controversy: 8 Malayalam TV journalists surrender after Kerala High Court order

Following the controversy, the channel apologised for the sleaze clip. (Representative Image: IE)

Days after an employee of the newly launched Malayalam TV in Kerala alleged that former transport minister A K Saseendran was the target of a trap, eight journalists of the channel surrendered today under the instruction of the state High Court, a report by Times Now has said. A few days back, Saseendran had to resign, after the channel aired a clip of a lewd phone conversation involving him and a lady.

On March 27, following the controversy over the issue, the LDF Government in the state had ordered probe. The decision was made after state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to GP Loknath Behera. The NCP had earlier stated that conspiracy angle could not be ruled out in the allegations against the former minister.

After the controversy, Saseendran told reporters, “I am resigning to uphold political morality and my party’s integrity in this coalition. It is not fair to continue as Minister when an inquiry is on. What is important is for me to prove my innocence in this issue. I don’t remember talking to anyone in this way and only a detailed probe can establish the truth.”

Following the controversy, an FIR was filed against top executive and eight journalists in case. Later, the channel had apologised for the sleaze clip.

Saseendran was earlier a Congressman who began his public activism through KSU, which is the student wing of Congress party in Kerala. However, he joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP and was the party’s state secretary from 1999 to 2004. From 2004, AK Saseendran served as the state vice-president of the party.