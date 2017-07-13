Slain militant played key role in lynching of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith: Police

DSP Pandith was stripped and stoned to death by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar on June 22. (PTI)

Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sajid Ahmad Gilkar, who was killed in an encounter today, had played a key role in the lynching of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith last month, police said. DSP Pandith was stripped and stoned to death by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar on June 22. “Gilkar played a key role in the lynching of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith of the security wing,” a police spokesman said today. Gilkar went underground and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen after the lynching incident, he said.

“He was also involved in grenade attacks on the CRPF at Nowhatta on April 22, Khanyar police party on April 30 and SafaKadal CRPF camp on June 21,” the spokesman said. He said the slain militant was also involved in attacks on PDP worker Abdul Qayoom in Barzulla on May 24 and an army convoy near SKIMS Bemina April 1. Gilkar and his associates Aaqib Gul and Javaid Ahmad Shiekh were killed in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Redbugh area of Budgam district this morning. “They (slain militants) were involved in recent weapon snatching incidents in the south and central Kashmir. They were also involved in anti-national activities, unlawful activities, damaging of government property and stone pelting incidents,” the spokesman said.