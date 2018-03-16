Slain ISIS militant Eisa Fazili was ‘misled by Wahabi preachers’, claims classmate; here’s his appeal to Kashmir’s youth

Slained militant Eisa Fazili’s friend pens down a passionate Facebook post

In the second week of this month, Eisa Fazili was neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Anantnag. After the encounter, hundreds of youth reportedly swarmed to his home and raised anti-Indian slogans and even waved Islamic State flag. He was given a funeral akin to the one received by a ‘martyr’. However, a few days later, Eisa’s father Naeem Fazili penned a Facebook post about how his son was being exploited by vested interests. “I swear you are not on the right track,” Eisa’s father wrote, adding tragically, “please don’t play with fire.”

Now, Eisa’s school classmate Aamir Ahmad Amin has penned down a passionate letter grieving his friends’s death and accusing Wahabi preachers and Tehreeki leaders who inspired and encouraged Eisa towards radicalism. In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Eisa expressed anguish over his friend’s death and said that the celebration of his “martyrdom” does not validate the fact that he left his family to wage a “political-socio” battle which many wrongly term as “jihad”. He said, ” I will not shy away from stating that he was deeply disturbed – and that the path he chose was incorrect.”

In the post, his friend Amin traced Fazili’s transition towards hardcore radicalism back to his childhood days when discussions over religion used to incite passionate responses from him. He added that Eisa made a mistake not listening to the call of his father and mother who were begging him to return home. He attacked the preachers of radicalism saying that they are hale and hearty but Eisa is not. In the post, he wrote, “They (teachers of radicalism) are all alive and well today – ranting and raving – but Eisa is not. They will all have breakfast with their families tomorrow, continue with their daily chores and very soon return back to their normal lives of happiness and laughter – but he will not.”

In an appeal, he also urged all the youths of Kashmir to stay away from such influence and to not get carried away by radical teaching. In the footnote, he urged the parents of all Kashmiri youth to keep a track of what their son is surfing or reading online and who is influencing him.

Earlier, on March 12, the police said that while “pursuing credible leads” about the presence of militants, the security forces mounted a search operation in Anantnag’s Hakoora area late on Sunday night. The police said that one of the slain militants was involved in a recent attack at a police guard post in Soura area of Srinagar leaving one cop dead. The ISIS had claimed responsibility for carrying out the attack and said that the war has just begun.