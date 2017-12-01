Skill India to train 20,000 youth in textile sector

“We have started skill training of about 1,000 youth as the first batch in Bengaluru and will soon extend it in other cities through the National Skill Development Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana,” he said.

About 20,000 youth across the country would be skilled by 2020 in apparel, made-ups and home furnishing sectors in collaboration with textile major Arvind Ltd, said Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Ananthkumar Hegde on Thursday. “We have started skill training of about 1,000 youth as the first batch in Bengaluru and will soon extend it in other cities through the National Skill Development Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana,” he said.

Arvind Ltd (formerly Arvind Mills) is the flagship company of the Ahmedabad-based Lalbhai Group and manufactures cotton shirting, denim, knits and fabrics.As the second largest employment generator in the country, the textile sector has huge demand for skilled candidates.

The job roles, aligned to the National Skills Qualifications Framework, encompass training of candidates for three to six months. The skills are being provided at Arvind’s nine training centres across the state. “The youth will be trained to become specialised sewing machine operator, quality check executive in sewing line, packer, pressman and washing machine operator,” said Hegde.

The training is open to all skill seekers, especially the unemployed youth in 18-35 years age group. “Corporate India can be a major contributor to this nation-building exercise. The industry can utilise its expertise and provide relevant training to the youth in accordance with the demands,” he said.

The training will enhance productivity and employability opportunities for the youth and provide ready talent pool to the industry. “As inclusive approach is key to sustainable skill development,Acorporates can play pivotal role in bridging the demand-supply gap of skilled workforce,” said NSDC Chief Executive Manish Kumar.