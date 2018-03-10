Skeleton in septic tanks? Here is BJP leader Sunil Deodhar’s request to Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Sunil Deodhar with Tripura CM Biplab Deb. (Source: Twitter)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Deodhar has requested the newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to get the septic tanks of his official residence cleaned before moving in. Deodhar conveyed his request through a tweet, in which he also accused the previous government of political murders. Deodhar reminded that a woman’s skeleton was found in the septic tank of ex-chief minister Manik Sarkar in 2005.

“I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar’s quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed,” he said.

Deodhar who originally comes from Mumbai, is widely credited for scripting BJP’s victory in Tripura. He had set up a camp in Tripura a little over two years ago to build BJP’s campaign against the ruling Left Front government.

The 52-year-old leader is a former RSS man and was made the BJP state in-charge of Tripura ahead of the assembly elections. This isn’t the first time when Deodhar has helped the Bharatiya Janata Party rewrite history.

He was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign manager in Varanasi during the 2014 general elections and before that, worked as the poll strategist from Dahod district in Gujarat in 2013, under the then- CM Modi.

He has also worked in Meghalaya as an RSS pracharak in the past. It was Deodhar’s suggestion to form a pre-poll alliance with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) in January for the assembly election.