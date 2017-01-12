Six seats in Air India flight will be reserved only for women

Air India to reserve six seats for women in all domestic flights (Indian Express)

After a recent incident where a woman was groped by a male passenger when she was sleeping in national carrier Air India, the plane has come out with a plan where it is now reserving six seats for women in its airline.

Two rows that is six seats will be reserved only for women in its economy class. Air India will start seat reservation for women on every domestic flight from January 18 this year without any extra charges. The move by the airline has led some to discuss how it is giving rise to gender discrimination. But in India all other modes of transports including Metro, buses and trains have seats reserved for women. After implementation, it will determine the consequence of such a move.

According to news reports released on January 9, Air India is the third-worst airline in the world. FlightStats a global airline tracker reportedly did a survey in which it found that according to flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems, they found the result.

You May Also Like To Watch:

But Air India officials rubbished the survey saying it is fabricated. Air India has been battling many such allegations against its service recently. Amartya Sen, Nobel laureate recently left a note to Air India saying he is “impressed” with their services but said that the flight was late.

The company is taking many initiatives for better travel experience, they recently planned to launch a ‘Fly For Sure’ scheme under which passengers can pay Rs 2,000 and board any other Air India flight in case they are unsure of their plans. This one can do on the same sector on the same day if missing their booked flight.