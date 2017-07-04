Six persons arrested for threatening Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose

Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose today alleged that some people threatened and demanded money from him for carrying out renovation at his family residence here after which six persons were arrested by police. (Representative Image: IE)

Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose today alleged that some people threatened and demanded money from him for carrying out renovation at his family residence here after which six persons were arrested by police. According to a senior officer of Kolkata Police, these six persons were arrested after Bose lodged an FIR with the Ballygunge police station alleging that he was threatened by these people demanding extortion for the renovation work undergoing at their residence on Sarat Bose Road. Sugata Bose, the Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur constituency is also the grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

There has been renovation work going on at Bose’s residence which is popularly known as the home of his father Netaji’s nephew Shishir Bose. The renowned historian in his complaint alleged that extortionists threatened the family to stop renovation works if they are not paid, the officer said. “The extortionists demanded money from Bose and his mother Krishna Basu following which there was an altercation between them. They fled when Bose enquired about their identity,” the officer said.

A quick investigation was initiated following which six locals from the area were arrested, he said. “We are still investigating the matter and there could be more arrests also,” he said. Following the incident, security has been beefed up at Bose’s residence