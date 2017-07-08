Six men transporting buffaloes thrashed in Delhi, case lodged

After the incident, locals gathered at the spot and tried to rough up the truckers accusing them of illegally carrying the animals. (Reuters)

As many as six people were assaulted after their truck carrying buffaloes grazed a vehicle in the national capital today, a PTI report said. After the incident, locals gathered at the spot and tried to rough up the truckers accusing them of illegally carrying the animals. The police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered in the matter. No arrest has been made so far, the report said.

In April, three men transporting buffaloes were thrashed allegedly by activists of an animal welfare group in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area. The truck which was bearing a Haryana registration number was transporting 14 buffaloes to Ghazipur. The alleged attackers had claimed that they followed the truck upon being informed that buffaloes were being transported to Gazipur Mandi for slaughter.

According to Indian Express, the truck which was allegedly carrying animals have been shifted to Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, opposite Tis Hazari court in the national capital. The Delhi Police had registered two FIRs in the case.

“A case under section 429 IPC read with 11 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered on the complaint of PFA members. And on the statement of vehicle driver Rizwan, a resident of Pataudi in Gurgaon district of Haryana, another case has been registered under 323/341/34 of the IPC at Kalkaji police station,” Delhi South-East DCP Romila Baniya had said in a statement.

Days later, the Delhi Police arrested a 33-year old man, who along with his associates had assaulted three men, the paper said. Another accused Gaurav Gupta, was let off on bail from Kalkaji police station.