Six persons have been killed and 12 injured in a road accident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place late on Sunday evening in Sarori village when the driver of the bus carrying a marriage party lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge in Chenani area, a police officer said. Five passengers died on the spot and another succumbed in the hospital.