Six killed as car collides with tempo on National Highway 8, Valsad (Gujarat)

Collision between a tempo and a car kills 6 on National Highway 8, Gujarat. Source: ANI

Valsad Road Accident: Six people were killed in a tragic road accident that took place on National Highway 8, Valsad (Gujarat) on thursday morning as a tempo collided with a car. Concerned authorities are looking into the matter and relief worker is being undertaken.

More details awaited.

Dead bodies of the victims killed in the road accident. Source: ANI

India has a high rate of fatal accidents that take place every day raising the death toll every year. In an unfortunate accident in Etah district of Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh, 25 school children lost their lives and many were injured as their school bus slammed into a truck.