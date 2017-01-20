  3. Six killed as car collides with tempo on National Highway 8, Valsad (Gujarat)

Six killed as car collides with tempo on National Highway 8, Valsad (Gujarat)

Six people lost their lives in a road accident that took place between a tempo and a car on National Highway 8, Valsad (Gujarat).

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2017 10:11 AM
car accident, gujarat, 6 killed gujarat, valsad, national highway 8, national highway 8 gujarat Collision between a tempo and a car kills 6 on National Highway 8, Gujarat. Source: ANI

Valsad Road Accident: Six people were killed in a tragic road accident that took place on National Highway 8, Valsad (Gujarat) on thursday morning as a tempo collided with a car. Concerned authorities are looking into the matter and relief worker is being undertaken.

More details awaited.

car accident, gujarat, 6 killed gujarat, valsad, national highway 8, national highway 8 gujarat Dead bodies of the victims killed in the road accident. Source: ANI

India has a high rate of fatal accidents that take place every day raising the death toll every year. In an unfortunate accident in Etah district of Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh, 25 school children lost their lives and many were injured as their school bus slammed into a truck.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top