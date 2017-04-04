Sitaram Yechury posts video on Twitter, says India’s youth need jobs, not distraction of ‘gau Raksha’ armies or vigilantism of ‘anti-Romeo’ squads

He said, “What India’s youth need today is jobs, not this distraction of ‘gau Raksha’ armies or vigilantism of ‘anti-Romeo’ squads.”

Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which he spoke about building a better India. He said, “What India’s youth need today is jobs, not this distraction of ‘gau Raksha’ armies or vigilantism of ‘anti-Romeo’ squads.” This is the full text of what he spoke: “Two-thirds of our population today are youth. They are eager to build a better India. They are eager to use their energies for the creation of a better society. What they need is education, good health, and jobs. They do not need cow protection Samiti’s or anti-Romeo squads or issues on which emotionally they can be distracted from the main purpose of building a better India. We do not have any dearth of resources in our country. If all the bad loans taken by our big corporates are recovered then, there is more than Rs 11 lakh crore that is at the disposal of our country to build our infrastructure. Further, if our annual tax rebates to the rich are stopped then further Rs 5 lakh crore will accrue for building a much-needed infrastructure. Build our roads, build our canals, build our irrigation systems, prevent our Kisan’s from committing suicides. All this is possible if we are able to martial our resources for providing our youth with jobs and building our infrastructure so that a better India can be created.”

