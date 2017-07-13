Sitaram Yechury hits out at Narendra Modi government, says unemployment, farmers suicides show reforms are just Jumlanomics

Recently, Yechury had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the security lapse in Amarnath Yatra terrorist attack. (Image: ANI)

The Communist Party of India (CPI) chief Sitaram Yechury on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government and claimed that under it country is facing a serious economic crisis. Speaking to ANI, the CPI chief said, “Unemployment growing, agrarian crisis, farmers committing suicide. Economy in shambles. Its ‘Jumlanomics’.” Yechury’s comment comes days ahead of the crucial Presidential election that is bound to take place on July 17. CPI is a part of 18 parties Opposition brigade that has nominated Meira Kumar as its candidate to take on NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind for the Presidential election 2017 race.

Recently, Yechury had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the security lapse in Amarnath Yatra terrorist attack that took place in Anantnag on July 10. He said that the government must answer that how despite intelligence inputs the attack took place. “We are in strong condemnation for what has happened. Despite good intelligence inputs, why was precautionary measures not taken? The government needs to explain why did this happen despite intelligence report? This has to be answered by the Central Government, ANI had quoted Yechury saying earlier.

The entire Opposition slammed the Central government for the lapse in security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims with some of demanding Governor’s rule in the BJP-PDP led state. Condemning the terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, the Congress Party had described the incident as a serious security lapse on part of the government and security forces.

Terrorists had on Monday night opened fire on a bus carrying over 30 pilgrims in Anantnag district. Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board. The attack ended up killing as many as seven pilgrims and left many injured.