Single woman not allowed into Hyderabad hotel vents fury on Facebook, post goes viral

Nupur Saraswat. (Photo: Facebook)

Being single is a curse for women in India especially if they are traveling and this point was brought home to Nupur Saraswat in the worse possible way and that too in a strange city. Up until now, residential societies had their rules and regulations that restricted the lives of the ‘single’ people living there, but now even some hotels have started doing the same. In this case, one hotel in Hyderabad decided not to allow a ‘single women’ in despite the fact that she had made a prior booking. Nupur Saraswat who was in Hyderabad on business on June 24 reacted by posting about her ordeal on Facebook. She wrote, “So, I am standing outside a hotel in Hyderabad which didn’t let me stay because they realized I was a “single lady” even after confirming the online booking. Yup, massive bag in hand, gross from the journey – just standing outside the hotel. Somehow they decided I was safer on the streets than in the hotel. Funny huh, how patriarchy works? #HyderabadSaga.”

Along with her Facebook post, in a series of tweets, she vented her anger further by saying, “I arrived at the hotel I booked at 11 am and was told that they didn’t allow single women to stay at the hotel.” Another tweet by her read, “I asked why and got nothing. I asked WHY DID YOU (expletive deleted) TAKE MY BOOKING THEN? they replied with something but all I hear was INCOMPETENCY.” Take a look at all the other tweets that followed-

Here’s my question – why do you ask my gender and number of people if not to have a filter to avoid this. — Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017

Here’s the news – WOMEN TRAVEL SOLO NOW. I bet deepika does too? So why hasn’t your app caught up with this trend? — Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017

What if I had arrived at 11 PM? Would they still consider me safer in the streets than in the hotel? — Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017

There’s a policy change coming @goibibo and it better does fast. I am just looking out for all my sisters who solo travel in the future — Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017

In recent developments http://t.co/gxS6bmW8cX — Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 25, 2017

Another Facebook post by her said-

#HyderabadSaga Part 2:

I want you guys to see what you have done.

1. Goibibo PR team has offered a verbal apology to me for what went down.

2. They have told me that they are getting to the mammoth task of filtering out such hotels -either by not partnering with them or by alerting the customer at the time of booking. I have requested to be kept updated on all of the progress on that front.

3. They have offered me complimentary stay in a different hotel for the duration of my trip in Hyderabad.

You guys did this. You made a corporation listen, you took us a miniscule step closer to making solo travel a little easier for women in India. But of course, there are also those who have tried to silence this by asking “why are you making a fuss if it’s clearly stated in the policy?”. Well I am making a fuss because I am not ready to settle. I am not ready to live in the fear of my safety anymore. I am not ready to have an entire system push me around until I “find a man to travel with. I AM NOT READY TO BE CHAPERONED.”

Read her full Facebook post here-

Her complaint went viral quickly. Saraswat, who lives in Singapore is in India with her production Two Sanskari Girls, a spoken-word tale of two women from opposite sides of the world, told through theatrical poetry, song and movement.