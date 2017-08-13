Single card for travel in DTC buses, metro soon? Delhi transport department rolls out process to procure chips for ETMs

The Transport department plans to launch the common mobility card scheme on a pilot basis, with the use of metro smart cards for travelling in 200 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. (PTI/Express Photo)

Moving towards use of a single card for travel in its buses and the Delhi metro, city government’s Transport Department has floated a proposal for selection of an agency to supply the chips to be fitted with electronic ticketing machines (ETMs). The Transport department plans to launch the common mobility card scheme on a pilot basis, with the use of metro smart cards for travelling in 200 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

For the purpose, the ETMs used presently in the buses for ticket dispensing are to be fitted with the specialised chips known as Secure Access Modules (SAMs), said a Transport department official.

The government is keen to extend the DMRC’s smart card for cluster buses to achieve the goal of a common mobility card. By extending the DMRC’s smart card for cluster buses, the commuter will be able to pay the fare using the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s smart card, says the proposal paper released by the Transport department.

The process of procuring 2,000 SAM chips to be fitted with ETMs to enable real time fare transactions, has been rolled out, with inviting interested agencies for its supply, said the official. The department has planned to facilitate travel on all its buses with the use of the Metro smart card by the end of the year. The DTC runs over 3,900 buses in the city. Another 1,600 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under the Cluster scheme.